Neighborhood Leadership Academy class held at SSU

A Neighborhood Leadership Academy class was held Monday night at Savannah State University.

The class is part of a 12-week program that runs from September through mid-December. NLA is a part of the local organization, Step Up Savannah. The Academy brings together established leaders and emerging leaders from all over the community. It is open to adults wanting to broaden their understanding of community issues and develop effective advocacy skills.

"It all needs to start somewhere, a grassroots effort. There are leaders that are needed in the community and I think that this program is definitely beneficial to the city of Savannah," said Ahna Zackery, Armstrong State Alum.

If you're interested in signing up for the next Neighborhood Leadership Academy session, click here.

