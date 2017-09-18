Fitzgerald named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

If you didn't know who Nick Fitzgerald was before Saturday, you probably did after.

The former Richmond Hill star accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, in Mississippi State's 37-7 rout over LSU Saturday night in Starkville.

On Monday, Fitzgerald was announced as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.

The former Wildcat star vaulted into second place in Mississippi State history for touchdowns responsible with 55 in his career. Fitzgerald has 10 TDs (five passing, five rushing) this season, and has put himself in the early Heisman Trophy discussion.

Fitzgerald returns to his home state this weekend when Mississippi State travels to Georgia Saturday afternoon in Athens.