Summers believes offensive confidence will come

Things have not been pretty offensively in Statesboro.

After two games, Georgia Southern ranks dead last, 129th of 129 teams, in total offense at 202 yards per game. The Eagles have scored just 12 points and are averaging less than three yards a play.

As you can imagine, the return to the option attack not returning the dividends many Eagle fans anticipated.

Head coach Tyson Summers says it wouldn't surprise him if some players have lost confidence in the offense, but he also believes the offensive woes aren't far from being over.

"I'm sure they have their doubts and their questions. I'd be lying to you if I didn't think that," Summers admits. "What you see and what we're able to point out is pieces in the film whenever we take a look, and you see guys and places where we should be able to make plays, and we're not. There are little things in there that I think if we can clean those pieces up from an execution standpoint, our confidence is going to be able to get a lot greater."

The Eagles will try to earn their first win of the season Saturday afternoon on the road against Indiana. The Hoosiers are 1-1, and coming off a bye week after a game against Florida International was cancelled due to Hurricane Irma.