Annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource, Health Fair kicks off Tuesday in Savannah

The 14th annual Stand Down for Homelessness Resource and Health Fair will kick off Tuesday in Savannah.

The event includes a Resource Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center (301 W Oglethorpe Ave.), and a Job Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.

Organizers expect about 54 employers will be on site during the Job Fair to fill positions. Participants are offered a hot meal, haircuts, showers, clothing, personal items and opportunities for a variety of health screenings.

Representatives from more than 40 social service agencies will be available to provide information and outreach on a variety of services including housing options, job resources, substance abuse treatment, and access to VA services. Health services including dental services from H.C. Lewis Health Center and lung functioning screenings from Armstrong State University’s Respiratory Therapy Department will also be available. In addition, the University will lead education sessions on tobacco use and abstinence.

The Resource and Job Fair are open to the public.

