The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a wreck on Hwy 170 and Hwy 21 in Beaufort.

Officials say all lanes on Hwy 170 westbound and all Hwy 21 northbound and southbound lanes are blocked at this time. Please avoid the area.

Road Closures on HWY 170: Aviod area if possible.... pic.twitter.com/V2AYSK3xaN — WTOCtraffic (@TrafficWTOC) September 19, 2017

