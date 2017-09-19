Good News: Coke Kids Classic

Rex Cress was back on the golf course Monday, once again trying to make the biggest number possible.

"We try to make our tournaments fun and we try to raise money for the Children's Hospital,” said Cress. “That's what it's all about, making money and having fun.”

Cress started the Coke Kids Classic 27 years ago, and from the start, it was one of Savannah's largest charity golf tournaments with morning and afternoon shotgun starts.

It was another busy day at Savannah Harbor Monday with golfers and the business community helping push the total raised for children's charities since 1990 over $3 million.

"We've had a lot of teams this year that say, here's $1,000, we appreciate it, but the weather has put us under a little this year, take this donation, we're not going to play,” said Cress. “So, we don’t have the same number of teams, but we're making the same amount of money.”

That commitment to the event is thanks largely to Cress' commitment to the cause.

"It’s a great event that I enjoy hosting,” said Dana Schultz, director of golf at The Club at Savannah Harbor. “It's great to see, it’s a great feeling. It's something that's very passionate to Rex and all of us here.”

"That's what it's all about,” added Tim Iley, executive director of the Web.com Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship. “You're out here playing with your friends on a beautiful day at Savannah Harbor. You're out here having a great time and raising money for a great cause.”

One that Cress says is easy to get people onboard with.

"It seems like every year when you talk to people, everyone is touched by the Children's Hospital, whether it's your family or your grandparent’s family or your aunt or uncle or somebody you work with,” said Cress. “And they say, hey, thanks for doing it for the children. That makes you feel good and want to keep doing it.”

And after more than a quarter-century, how long would Cress like to do it?

"I'm 76 now,” he said. “I figure at least 24 more years.”

