Beaufort Co. investigators searching for missing man - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort Co. investigators searching for missing man

Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office) Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. (Source: Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man who was reported missing by his family on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. 

Investigators say the family says they have not heard from Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. since the night of Sept. 16 when he took a friend to dinner. After dinner, officials say Jenkins dropped off his friend and said that he had to take a friend to Ridgeland. He hasn't been heard from since. 

Jenkins is a black male standing 6'1 and weighing 165 pounds. 

If you know of Jenkins' whereabouts, call BCSO or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CRIME.SC. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly