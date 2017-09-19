Beaufort Co. investigators searching for missing man

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a man who was reported missing by his family on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Investigators say the family says they have not heard from Kenneth Jenkins, Jr. since the night of Sept. 16 when he took a friend to dinner. After dinner, officials say Jenkins dropped off his friend and said that he had to take a friend to Ridgeland. He hasn't been heard from since.

Jenkins is a black male standing 6'1 and weighing 165 pounds.

If you know of Jenkins' whereabouts, call BCSO or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CRIME.SC.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.