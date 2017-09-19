Latest Savannah shooting has ties to July 4 City Market chaos

Savannah's latest teen homicide has a connection to the July 4 City Market shooting and car crash.

We now know a 16-year-old involved in Sunday's shooting was also downtown three months ago as that City Market chaos unfolded.

Prosecutors say the Savannah gang member was in Court Tuesday because he was in a car with guns, gang members, and an uncharged ankle monitor. They also say he was the intended victim in the shooting rampage at City Market.

Metro Police say a gold Toyota Camry pulled up to Memorial around 1:20 Sunday morning with an unresponsive black teen who was shot and covered in blood in the backseat. Police Chief Jack Lumpkin has said before that young people with guns often make rash decisions.

"A juvenile with a gun in his hand is much more dangerous than a 25 or 30-year-old with a gun in his hand," the chief said.

Sixteen-year-old Jaheim Morris later died from his injuries from Sunday's shooting. The Beach High School alum Facebook page posted, 'Savannah's latest murder victim is a Beach High Bulldog,' and was a 10th grader at the school.

One of the teens inside the gold Camry was in court on Monday for a probation violation. His defense attorney says an SCMPD detective testified the defendant was one of the victims shot in City Market in July. In that same testimony, he said the juvenile defendant admitted to police that he was a member of the 1100 gang.

In July, Chief Lumpkin was very clear that the shooting and car crash was gang-related. Jerry Chambers was the driver of the white SUV and the alleged shooter that night. He is a known gang member.

"These individuals belong to a gang named, 'Only the Mob.' They have been targeted and have received sanctions in the past. This is a gang that's juvenile based, which makes it much more difficult to bring permanent sanctions under Georgia law against them. It's predominantly associated with the East area of our city," said Chief Lumpkin.

The teens' defense attorney says five people - Morris, two juveniles and two adults, were in the car on Sunday, and investigators say they don't think it was a random shooting.

"The message is whether you're an adult or juvenile, we're going to come for you if you continue to violate the laws of the state of Georgia and our federal laws," the chief said.

The teen who was in court on Monday is scheduled for another hearing on the Sept. 28.

