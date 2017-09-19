America’s Second Harvest holds Hands of Hope Pack-A-Thon

The Hands of Hope Pack-A-Thon was held on Tuesday.

America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia having to move the event to this week following Hurricane Irma.

Volunteers were at the Savannah Center on Causton Bluff Road until 7 p.m. Tuesday helping put boxes together to hand out to people in need starting Wednesday.

Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch telling us they've been getting donations by the truck-load from food banks throughout the country all week long.

"On a given day, there are a lot of people in our community that are at-risk for hunger. So, you take something like this and they have to use the money that they would use on food to evacuate. So now they're back, they've lost most of their food and they just can't go out and repurchase it,” Crouch said.

Boxes will be handed out Wednesday at Second Harvest's main branch on East President Street in Savannah. They'll also be handed out at the southeast branch in Brunswick.

Thursday, volunteers will deliver boxes to people in Camden and Bulloch counties.

The hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last. People are asked to bring I.D.

