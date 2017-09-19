Police open up about Estill murder suspect's history

Earlier this month, a pregnant 16-year-old girl was shot to death in the Lowcountry.

Now, we're getting a much better picture of who Estill Police say committed that crime.

The 16-year-old was expecting her baby this Wednesday, but her life was cut short on her 5th Street home in Estill. Her accused killer is behind bars.

"We knew who he was and that's one of the things that made us locate him so quickly," said Lt. A.D. Williams, Estill Police.

Thirty-eight-year-old Johnnie McKnight is accused of shooting and killing Alydia Ling and her unborn child.

WTOC: "It's a huge age gap there. Any motive at this time?"

Police: "Not at this time."

Police did tell us that there was some sort of verbal altercation at the home before the shooting. They even say McKnight tried to kill several other people inside the home. Within 12 hours of the incident, the man from Barnwell was behind bars.

"Mr. McKnight isn't speaking with us, but like I said, we have a lot of evidence that is being processed at this time; digital as well as chemical and forensic evidence," Lt. Williams said.

Lt. Williams says they've sent that evidence to SLED's lab for testing, and despite dealing with Hurricane Irma, it didn't stop their investigation and they are dedicated to bringing victims justice.

"It is our goal every day to try and bring you some closure to your case," he said.

As for McKnight, who is behind bars facing multiple charges including murder for Ling and her unborn child, he is still waiting for his preliminary hearing.

