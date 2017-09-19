Digital meters being installed in downtown Savannah

Savannah's Downtown Neighborhood Association talked Parking Matters at their monthly meeting Tuesday night.

Some parking implementation updates included new digital meters being installed throughout October, as well as an app to track the location of shuttles. They also discussed goals to make transportation easier for bicyclists.

"Ultimately, we want to have a system that everyone can use, that's easy to use, easy to understand, and an assistant for which we're not writing that many tickets," said Sean Brandon, Director of Mobility and Parking Services.

Street sweeping schedules will also be changing to mid-week instead of weekends.

