Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy attacked by stranded drivers on I-95

According to the Coastal Courier, a Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputy was attacked Tuesday afternoon on the northbound side of I-95.

Deputy Chris Ashdown was sent to Liberty Regional with injuries. He was treated and released, according to LCSO Chief Deputy Jon Long.

The attackers - a man and a woman driving a car with Florida plates - are under arrest. Their identities have not yet been released.

The LCSO says Deputy Ashdown was dispatched to I-95 shortly after 2 p.m. to assist two drivers to appeared to be stranded on the interstate. Detectives say when the deputy found the couple at mile marker 72, he let the man use his cell phone to make a call. He then offered to take them to the next exit.

An unidentified Champs driver - one of the DOT workers who provide roadside help to stranded motorists - was also there trying to help the couple. When they began to enter the patrol car, the woman got into the back and the man allegedly attacked Ashdown. Detectives say the Champs driver saw it happen and tried to stop it when he was allegedly attacked by the woman, leading to a physical altercation between the group.

Liberty County 911 tried to contact the deputy without any success and began to dispatch units to his last known location. Ashdown was able to get the situation under control as backup law enforcement arrived.

LCSO is investigating. Stay with WTOC.

