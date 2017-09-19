Burton Firefighters respond to 19 emergencies in one day

Burton Firefighters had a busy day Tuesday, responding to 19 emergencies including three wrecks - one of which a driver was trapped with critical injuries and had to be rescued.

Burton Fire crews responded to a reported vehicle fire at the intersection of Delaney Circle and Stuart Point Road, just before 8:30 p.m. They arrived to find a passenger vehicle off the roadway in a wooded area, fully involved in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire as well as a resulting small brush fire, utilizing 750 gallons of water.

