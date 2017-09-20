Catastrophe Claims Village to be held in Savannah at Home Depot on Abercorn St.

An insurance claims village is being held in Savannah Wednesday so you can get help for the damage Irma left behind.

The claims village will be held in the parking lot of Home Depot at 11180 Abercorn Street from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If your home was damaged due to the effects of Irma, today would be a good time to go ahead to see what can be done to fix your current situation. This event is designed to give you feedback to those frequently asked questions you may have for your insurance company.

Several insurance companies, along with Hudgens' Consumer Services, will be here Wednesday in the Home Depot parking lot ready and willing to speak with you.

They encourage you to bring photos and policy numbers to help speed up the process.

Residents who cannot attend the Claims Village can call the Insurance Department’s Consumer Services Hotline at 1.800.656.2298, if they need help filing a claim, or if they are experiencing difficulty reaching their insurance company. Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

