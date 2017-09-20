Preliminary report from NTSB released on fatal plane crash in Ellabell

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board shows that the plane had an engine issue before crashing in Ellabell.

A well-known Savannah couple, Byron and Catherine Cocke and a pilot were killed when the plane crashed into a field in late August.

The report indicated the engine had a hole in the engine case and ultimately caused the engine to lose power. The pilot reported engine trouble and was attempting to return to the Savannah Airport when the plane went down.

The couple leaves behind five young children, ranging in age from just 10 months to 13 years old.

