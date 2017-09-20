Savannah High v. Beach homecoming game postponed after recent violence in Savannah

A big homecoming game this weekend in Savannah has been postponed.

The football game between Savannah High and Beach High scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to Sept. 30 following the shooting death of 16-year-old Jaheim Morris. Police believe the shooting to be gang-related.

The Beach High School alum Facebook page posted:

"Savannah's latest murder victim is a Beach High Bulldog and was a 10th grader at the school."

WTOC is also told a Battle of the Bands set for Friday night has been canceled.

The following email was sent to Beach High parents Tuesday night:

