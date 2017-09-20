BCSO investigating a homicide after male body found on Lady's Island

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased male near the Masonic Lodge on Chowan Creek Bluff Road on Lady’s Island early Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they discovered that the adult male had at least two gunshot wounds.

Investigators responded and are on-scene processing for forensic evidence and interviewing witnesses.

The deceased male has yet to be identified. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward.

