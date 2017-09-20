Two people killed in wreck at intersection of Gordon Lane, Cecil Nobles Hwy in Long Co.

Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a crash in Long County.

It happened at the intersection of Gordon Lane and Cecil Nobles Highway around 6 a.m.

According to GSP, a black Nissan pick-up truck was traveling to Ludowici when it struck a tree laying on the road. They say the vehicle dragged the tree for several feet, making it lose control and head into traffic, striking the vehicle coming towards it.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear where the tree came from.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

(Info for this report was gathered by the Coastal News Service)

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.