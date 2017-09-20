BCSO working to identify 3 female shoplifting suspects

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to identify the suspects who stole around $800 worth of merchandise from the OshKosh B'gosh store in Bluffton.

Investigators say on Sept. 19 at 8:37 p.m., two females walked to the back of the store and began looking at items. Another subject, wearing a red shirt, entered the store a short time later. Officials say the suspect wearing the striped shirt removed a shopping bag from her bra and began filling it with clothes. The suspect wearing a jacket also began to put merchandise in a bag she brought with her into the store. The woman in the red shirt stayed in the front of the store and did not make contact with the other two suspects.

Employees at OshKosh B'gosh were notified by Carters Children's Store that the subject in the red shirt had just been seen stealing clothes from their store a short time before this incident.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact L//Cpl B. Kaase at 843.255.3307 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

