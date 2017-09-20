Hwy 278 WB closed at Buckwalter Pkwy due to overturned dump truck

The Bluffton Township Fire District is on the scene of a wreck on Highway 278 at Buckwalter Parkway, Wednesday afternoon.

A dump truck overturned in the roadway.

BREAKING: Hwy 278 WB CLOSED at Buckwalter Parkway due to overturned dump truck. #wtoc #FirstAlertTraffic pic.twitter.com/aDO2UOgp5S — WTOC Jamie Ertle (@wtocjamie) September 20, 2017

278 WB is closed at this time. Please seek an alternative route.

