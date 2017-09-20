Hwy 278 WB closed at Buckwalter Pkwy due to overturned dump truc - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Hwy 278 WB closed at Buckwalter Pkwy due to overturned dump truck

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) -

The Bluffton Township Fire District is on the scene of a wreck on Highway 278 at Buckwalter Parkway, Wednesday afternoon. 

A dump truck overturned in the roadway. 

278 WB is closed at this time. Please seek an alternative route. 

