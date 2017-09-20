BCSO looking for vehicle possibly related to death investigation

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is working to find a vehicle they say is potentially related to a death investigation.

The vehicle in question is a 2006 gold Chrysler 300 with South Carolina license plate number NJV890.

Investigators say a white South Carolina State sticker is located in the center of the rear window. The photos of the car are actual photos. If you see this vehicle, please notify SSgt. Adam Zsamar or BCSO Dispatch.

