Farms across Georgia impacted by Irma

Irma left her footprints on farms across Georgia, and at a critical time for certain crops.

Cotton plants certainly took some pounding from storm winds, but not as bad as other parts of the state and not as bad as Matthew last year. Some farms saw five to six inches of rain during Irma, but winds caused the biggest issue. It tossed plants around but didn't flatten so many to the ground like in the southern and western parts of the state.

Farmers hope plants will adjust after they drive and lose the weight of their leaves. One grower we spoke with remained hopeful of a good crop.

"Compared to Matthew, we had a lot worse wind last year than we had this year," said farmer, David Crumley.

Crumley says other parts of the state west of here suffered much stronger winds which led to their damage. He says the timing spared them as well. If Irma had come a month later like Matthew, the crop would have been more vulnerable to winds and rain.

