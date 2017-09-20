Beach High events postponed after Savannah teen killed over weekend

Homecoming events for a local high school have been canceled following the death of a Savannah teen.

Beach High School's Battle of the Bands is canceled, and the homecoming football game against Savannah State has been postponed after 16-year-old Jaheim Morris was shot to death this past weekend.

The district and alumni say it's disappointing but better for student safety after the recent violence. The school sent the e-mail to parents about the changes, saying there's no reason to believe there is a current danger, but 'in the wake of this community tragedy, the district is taking precautionary measures that are in the best interest of students and staff safety.'

WTOC: "Is it fair to say that it's the potential for maybe gang violence with these young people in the school system?"

Sheila Blanco, SCCPSS Public Information Manager: "We don't have any gang issues in the school. We have not had any gang incidents or any incidents of violence in the school that are gang related. What students may or may not be involved in off campus is, you know, is not something we can control."

While the district can't control violence, Blanco says it does respond to it and decided that holding two big events between rival high schools wasn't the best idea.

"You can't assume nothing's going to happen two weeks from now that wouldn't have happened this weekend, but I think in any type of situation where emotions may be high, as in - this incident just happened - emotions may be higher now than they will be in two weeks from now," Blanco said. "This is not the first time an event has been canceled because of violence in the community, and unfortunately, it probably won't be the last. I would like to say that it would be, but we have no way of knowing. The bottom line is, everyone knows that there is violence going on in a number of Savannah neighborhoods, and we are conscious of that fact. Our schools are in all of those neighborhoods."

Former Beach High drum major and current state representative, Carl Gilliard, says canceling a favorite tradition over safety concerns means it's time to recognize that there are things this community needs to deal with.

"Guns don't die - people do - and we've got issues around us right now that we in the community, the faith-based community, have to step forward. We have to rise up about the violence that is around us and be quietly defiant to say, 'look, we're going to love. We're going to enjoy the happiness of battle of the bands, homecoming games," Gilliard said.

Gilliard and the Beach High Alumni Association say they accept the decision and that student safety is top priority.

Blanco says Superintendent Ann Levett, who is a graduate of Beach High School, spoke to students about the decision Wednesday morning and says they were disappointed, but understanding.

