Good News: Second Harvest distributes food, supplies

All corners of Savannah are coming together to help get the necessities to people who are still feeling the effects of Irma.

America's Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire distributed supplies to people who lost power when Irma hit the area. Many had to throw away the food they had in their homes, so Second Harvest handed out boxes of food and cases of bottled water to ease the burden.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and several city officials pitched in and helped, as did representatives of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency, as the community came together.

"We always want to make sure that we're building the best partnerships that we can. Any disaster takes a community to recover. Second Harvest Food Bank is a great partner.We build these relationships year round. We come out and support the events that they have and we just have to make sure we continue these relationships, continue these partnerships, so we can be a better, resilient community," said Dennis Jones, Director, Chatham Emergency Management Agency.

Second Harvest has been collecting and distributing food to Irma victims since the day after the storm hit the Coastal Empire.

