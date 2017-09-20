Prisoners helping pick up trash in Effingham; 3 weeks since last pick up

It's been a big problem for Effingham County residents for three weeks now - trash not being picked up.

Republic Services has been responsible for the county for over 10 years and has already been notified of their termination. The new County Administrator announced Wednesday that prisoners will be coming out and helping the cleanup process.

"It's taking us a few days to try and figure out how to do that, and this option became available to us and we decided to take it and hopefully we can have full, normal restored service by the end of tomorrow," said Steve Davis, County Administrator, Effingham.

"It's a reasonable thing that's not going to cost the county a lot of money," said Vera Jones, District 2 Commissioner, Effingham. "We have these prisoners, they're able to do this kind of work. We manage them, we supervise them."

Republic Services is only responsible for picking up residential trash. Debris from Irma has already been taken care of by the county.

