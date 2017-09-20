Most Wanted: 9/20/17

In this week's Most Wanted, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision is looking for Amonda Javon Maxwell, wanted for a felony probation violation. He is 21-years-old, 5'10, and 180 pounds. Maxwell has a violent history of aggravated assault, obstruction, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Jessica Rodriguez is wanted on a superior court pickup order. She is 37-years-old, 5'6, and 140 pounds with short black hair. Rodriguez has faced charges of theft, forgery, possession of drugs, and has many probation violations.

Metro Police are still searching for Michael Crabtree and Lisa Miller, who are both wanted for theft by taking. Crabtree is 31-years-old, 5'9, and 185 pounds. Miller is 35-years-old, 5'9, and 180 pounds. Police believe the two are in a relationship and living together.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these fugitives or have information about any crime, call police or CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. You don’t have to leave your name and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.