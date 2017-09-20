South Carolina: 11 cases of West Nile virus this year

So far this year South Carolina officials say there have been 11 cases of people infected with the West Nile virus.

According to the Associated Press, a report from the Department of Health and Environmental Control said one person in Anderson County died last month.

Other cases were found in Anderson, Beaufort, Greenville, Horry, Richland, Union and York counties. The virus was also found in one horse, 13 birds, and 75 mosquito samples. The infected animals came from Anderson, Beaufort, Colleton, Greenville, Kershaw, Lexington, Richland, Saluda and York counties.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, and vomiting.

West Nile virus is spread through mosquitoes. The DHEC says most people do not have any symptoms.

DHEC also says fewer than 1 percent of those infected develop meningitis, which can be fatal.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.