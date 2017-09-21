Rep. Mark Sanford speaking to constituents across the Lowcountry on Thursday

Representative Mark Sanford is hosting several events in the Lowcountry on Thursday.

Here is his appearance schedule for the day:

8:30 a.m.: Coffee with your Congressman at Common Ground Coffee at 102 W Street Extension, Beaufort

11:15 a.m.: Meet with Library Officials at the Hilton Head Island Library at 11 Beach City Road, Hilton Head

12:30 p.m.: Italian-American Club of Hilton Head at Flora's Italian Cafe at 841 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island

3 p.m.: Speak to Bluffton High School students at Bluffton High School at 12 H.E. McCracken Circle, Bluffton

4:15 p.m.: Bluffton Farmer's Market on Calhoun Street, Bluffton

6:30 p.m.: Beaufort County Association of Realtors during the Frogmore Stew Cook-Off at the Beaufort Yacht & Sailing Club at 30 Yacht Club Drive, Lady's Island

