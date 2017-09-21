Series of community meetings with Beaufort Co. Superintendent Jeff Moss begins Thursday

Parents and community members will get the chance to meet with Beaufort County Superintendent Jeff Moss.

The first meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the media center at Hilton Head Island High School.

Superintendent Moss holds a cycle of informal town hall meetings twice each year to present information to, and answer questions from, parents and citizens in each of the district’s “clusters” of schools.

The remaining fall semester town hall meetings will be:

Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Whale Branch Early College High

Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Bluffton High

Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Battery Creek High

Nov. 14, 6 p.m., Spanish-language town hall, Bluffton Middle

Nov. 16, 6 p.m., Beaufort High

The fall town hall meeting for the Bluffton cluster will be the Oct. 10 event at Bluffton High; the spring town hall meeting for the cluster will be at May River High.