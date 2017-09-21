Union Mission hosting event Thursday night to garner support to end homelessness

Union Mission is hosting an event Thursday evening to garner support to end homelessness in Savannah.

The event, “Friends with Benefits”, is going to be held at Ghost Coast Distillery. Doors will open at 5 p.m. The event will feature live music, food and more.

Raffle items will be on display, with a chance to win some fabulous items from local vendors, with tickets on sale for $2 or 3 for $5.

Entry tickets are $12 and can be purchased here.

For more information, please visit this Facebook page or call 912.236.7423.

