'Cracking of the Nut' Thursday to kick-off the Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival

This Thursday at the Bluffton Farmers Market, the Queen and King of the Festival will conduct the traditional “Cracking of the Nut” to kick off the 6th Bluffton Boiled Peanut Festival.

The "Cracking of the Nut" involves the World's Largest Boiled Peanut created by Bluffton Boiler, Jared Jester, the idea man behind the festival.

The Greater Bluffton Chamber will be taking applications for all contests, including Lil' Baby Goober, Lil' Miss Peanut and Lil' Mr. Goober and the Peanut Cook-Off.

The festival is on Calhoun Street in Bluffton this year and runs from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Admission to the main event is free. Food and beverages may be purchased during the event.

Sponsors and vendors are still being accepted but spots are going quickly! Please go to boiledpeanutfestival.com or call the Greater Bluffton Chamber at 843.757.1010 for more information and applications or email at info@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.