New fare-free shuttle routes to begin next week in downtown Savannah

A new service that could ease traffic troubles and parking problems in downtown Savannah is right around the corner.

The city is gearing up to launch new fare-free shuttle routes. These new DOT routes will hopefully free up some of the parking spaces in downtown Savannah.

This stems from the parking matters study revealed this summer. Hopefully, the new routes will reduce congestion, and make things a little better for Savannah residents, employees, and visitors.

Here's how it works: the DOT routes will take riders through the core of downtown; which will be known as the downtown loop.

The other route will be the Forsyth loop, that gives riders access to the park from downtown.

By adding these new routes, the current DOT shuttle and Liberty Street Parking Garage shuttle will stop altogether.

The new shuttles will arrive at designated stops approximately every 10 minutes. The service will be available for riders Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This is made possible through a partnership between City of Savannah, Chatham Area Transit, and Savannah Mobility Management, Inc.

The routes are set to launch Sept. 25.

