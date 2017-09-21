Tropical Update: Maria moving away from Puerto Rico, Hispaniola

Major Hurricane Maria re-emerged in the Atlantic Wednesday and is tracking northwest at a decent clip as a CAT 3.
Maria may gradually weaken as it gets parallel to our coastline Monday, remaining offshore by hundreds of miles, and eventually passes by to our north if the National Hurricane Center’s forecast verifies.
While there is always some uncertainty when forecasting a tropical system, confidence continues to increase that Maria will not produce any direct local impacts. There is a slightly greater risk of wind and rain from the North Carolina Outer Banks, northward, later next week.
Increasing swells and rip current risks are possible due to Maria's proximity to our coastline this weekend through next Tuesday.
Aside from Jose and Maria, the tropics have temporarily quieted down as Lee's remnants are unlikely to redevelop in the central Atlantic.
