Beaufort Co. School District announces Irma make-up days - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Beaufort Co. School District announces Irma make-up days

(Source: Raycom Media Stock Image) (Source: Raycom Media Stock Image)
BEAUFORT CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort County School District has announced its Hurricane Irma make-up days.

Students will report to school on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 9 to make-up for the missed educational time due to Irma. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly