Georgia Southern to push back last day of Fall semester due to Irma

Hurricane Irma caused changes at schools around the region, including Georgia Southern.
The university announced it will push back the last day of Fall semester to Dec. 7 but will keep graduation on Dec. 8.
GSU canceled classes for five days last week during and after the hurricane.
