Georgia Southern to push back last day of Fall semester due to Irma

STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Hurricane Irma caused changes at schools around the region, including Georgia Southern.

The university announced it will push back the last day of Fall semester to Dec. 7 but will keep graduation on Dec. 8.

GSU canceled classes for five days last week during and after the hurricane.

