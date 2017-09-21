Statesboro Police investigating 2 armed robberies near GSU's campus

Authorities in Statesboro are investigating two armed robberies off campus near Georgia Southern University.

The first occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday at College Walk apartments and the second was at 5 a.m. at the Cambridge-The Palms apartments on Lanier Drive.

GSU sent an Eagle Alert to warn students. In the alert, the suspects are described as three black males carrying handguns. Their faces were covered during both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Statesboro Police at 912.764.9911.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.