Consider This: Good News 9/21/17

In the face of the disaster that was Irma, we’ve seen good news from all corners of our communities in the days since, as people are coming together to help those hit the hardest.

America's Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire distributed supplies to people who lost power when Irma hit the area. Many had to throw away the food they had in their homes, so Second Harvest handed out boxes of food and cases of bottled water to ease the burden.

Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and several city officials pitched in and helped this week, as did representatives of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency. Second Harvest has been collecting and distributing food to Irma victims since the day after the storm hit the Coastal Empire.

Out on Tybee over the weekend, the Salvation Army established a beachhead on the island, handing out cleanup kits and meals for residents.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire was also out in full force working with CEMA and the city of Tybee Island, mobilizing a mass of volunteers this past weekend. United Way volunteers worked on several homes on Lewis Avenue on Tybee Island, which saw significant flooding from Hurricane Irma. Workers cleared yard debris and removed carpet, drywall, and furniture from homes.

And Irma didn’t stop Rex Cress from holding one of our area’s largest golf tournaments all in the name of raising money for children’s charities. Cress started the Coke Kids Classic 27 years ago, and over that time he’s raised more than $3 million. Rex tells us that some businesses couldn’t play this year due to Irma’s impact, but they still donated money to the tournament.

That type of commitment to this event is thanks largely to Cress' commitment to the cause. And for that we all thank him. If you have a good news story or a good news video to share with us, please send them to goodnews@wtoc.com.

