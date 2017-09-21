UPDATE: Fort Stewart gas leak contained; area roads returning to normal

UPDATE: The gas leak has been contained. The area will return to normal shortly.

A portion of Hero Road near Gate One to Fort Stewart is blocked due to a gas leak.

Officials confirm to WTOC that the gate is still open, but traffic is backing up in that area off General Screven Way. Once inside Gate One, traffic is being diverted to Bultman Avenue.

The area could be affected for quite some time Thursday.

