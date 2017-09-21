Active-duty Marine arrives at front gate of Air Station Beaufort with multiple gunshot wounds

An active-duty Marine arrived at the front gate of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort early Thursday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An official at the air station said the Marine drove himself to the front gate around 4 a.m. The victim said the incident happened while sitting in a car somewhere in Seabrook.

The Marine was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances around the shooting incident remain under investigation.

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is leading the ongoing investigation with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisting.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.