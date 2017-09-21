Active-duty Marine arrives at front gate of Air Station Beaufort with multiple gunshot wounds

An active-duty Marine arrived at the front gate of Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort early Thursday morning suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.More >>
UPDATE: The gas leak has been contained. The area will return to normal shortly.More >>
Authorities in Statesboro are investigating two armed robberies off campus near Georgia Southern University.More >>
Hurricane Irma caused changes at schools around the region, including Georgia Southern.More >>
A new service that could ease traffic troubles and parking problems in downtown Savannah is right around the corner.More >>
