Second day of Catastrophe Claims Village underway in Chatham County

It's not too late to make an insurance claim for damage following Hurricane Irma.

The Georgia Department of Insurance is hosting a two-day Catastrophe Claims Village. Customers can sit down face-to-face with their insurance company and have them walk through a solution.

We attended the second day of the event on Thursday, and it was a ghost town...but that might be a good thing. Eleven of the top insurance companies were there, but their customers weren't. They say most people heard about the Claims Village and went to get their questions answered on Wednesday. However, last year after Matthew, lines wrapped all the way around the lot.

The companies have all agreed that the damage was much worse in the area after Matthew, but the real reason they believe their turnout rate is low is that people know what they're up against. The damage from Matthew allowed them to get a better idea of their insurance coverage, whether that be their deductible or what their policy will protect against in the case of a hurricane. Georgia Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens says regardless, they host the event for those people who have difficulty reaching some over the phone and really need to sit down and hash out their problems with a representative.

"It takes a while to adjust a claim, so here, they can come and they can get that personal service and they can look across the desk from somebody and get the help," Hudgens said.

If you weren't able to make it to the Catastrophe Claims Village, the representatives say not to worry. Give them a call and they'll be more than happy to work with you.

