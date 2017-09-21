SSU Tigers back to normal after Irma, hosting home opener Saturday

For the first time in 2017, the Savannah State Tigers are getting ready to host a home game. Honestly, it couldn't come at a better time.

After spending several days in Dahlonega, GA avoiding Irma before a long road trip to Montana, the Tigers say they're just glad to get back to normal.

"Jeez, it's been a long time since the guys were able to get a good night's sleep in their own beds, and not be on that bus for 10 or 12 hours," said Savannah State head coach Erik Raeburn.

Raeburn says he was happy with the way his team handled the adversity Irma caused, but admits it took a toll on his team. The Tigers say it's been a much better week of practice.

"During the hurricane, we had to deal with a lot of rain. We've got beautiful weather out here," says senior wide receiver Derek Kirkland. "It's a lot easier practicing on your own field when you have more focus and more time."

"I never heard anyone complaining or anything like that, but it's a drain," Raeburn said. "I think everyone is grateful to have a more normal week."

The Tigers were 3-1 at T.A. Wright Stadium in 2016. They hope to build on that success this Saturday when they host Florida A&M in the conference opener. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

