GSU students participate in 'It Can Wait' program for distracted driving

Georgia Southern University students got a dramatic reminder on Thursday to stay focused when driving.

Hundreds of them got behind the wheel via virtual reality and saw what happens as a result of distracted driving. A program by AT&T called 'It Can Wait' showed them all the dangers that can happen when they're texting or doing other things on their phones.

"It's now not just texting and driving, it's Snapchat and driving, it's checking e-mail because everything is expected instantly in our culture now, but at the same time, it's not worth a life. It can wait," said Dylan John, Student Government, President.

Students who take part in the experience can also make a pledge not to engage their phone while driving.

