Re-entry pass revamp in Beaufort County

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner holding a news conference today to talk Irma recovery.

Residents living on the barrier islands were under a mandatory evacuation order. This time, and last time during Matthew, some had a hard time getting back in.

The Sheriff saying part of that is because of a communication issue, which the Sheriff's Office is working on. Before talking to us today, he met with local leaders to discuss improvements moving forward.

"There's really no way to get around it. It would be easier to say, 'hey y'all, come on home whenever you want to if you're a resident and property owner of Beaufort County, if you can find a clear road, a clear path to get back, come on back.' But we know at the end of the day that is not the way that we should do business," said Sheriff P.J. Tanner.

Sheriff Tanner saying everyone he talked to today agreed that the current pass system needs to be worked on. He added another thing that needs to be addressed is making shelters pet-friendly.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.