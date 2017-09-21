One year since Savannah business owner was murdered; case remains unsolved

One year later, Kevin's Reid death remains unsolved.

The Savannah business owner was shot to death while walking home with his wife.

Kevin Reid's family made the decision to close the art gallery shortly after he was killed and even though it's been vacant for the better part of the past year, the storefront is a constant reminder for those who called him a friend or the impact he had on their lives.

"It has been pretty hard," said Alexandre Darbousset, Owner, Le Cafe Gourmet. "We really miss him a lot because he was part of our life. And when we arrived from France, we didn't have that much time to meet people. So he was really precious to us."

Alexandre Darbousset says he opened his cafe, right around the corner from Kevin Reid's art gallery, about the same time. The two business owners became close, occasionally visiting one another, even if for a quick conversation to check in.

"Even if it was someone he was meeting for the first time, he was always taking time to at least introduce himself and speak...and he was interested. So that was really impressionable, and we miss that," said Darbousset.

The lead detective on Reid's case says they have received several tips over the past year, but still need more to really break the investigation open.

"The hardest part is making sure the public understands that the case is still being worked," said Detective Zachary Burdette, Lead Investigator. "That's our problem, and that's the public's. I don't know if it's public perception. But, the case is still being actively worked, we're still reaching out to people in the public to see if they know any information."

Detective Burdette says no matter how trivial the tip might seem, any new information in the case can help, and potentially bring some closure for those who knew and loved Kevin Reid.

Local car dealership owner O.C. Welsh put out a t$10,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the case. He says that offer still stands today.

