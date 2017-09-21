SCCPSS proposes make up days; students have free lunches all next week

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System has made a proposal to modify this year's school calendar to make up lost instructional time.

So far this year students have missed 7 days due to the Solar Eclipse on August 21 and Hurricane Irma from September 8 through September 15. Four days were added to the two dates that have already been approved in November.

Oct. 9 (Currently designated as a Staff Planning Day)

Nov. 20 (Designated Make Up Day)

Nov. 21 (Designated Make Up Day)

Dec. 18 (Currently designated as School Staff/Student Holiday)

Dec. 19 (Currently designated as School Staff/Student Holiday)

Dec. 20 (Currently designated as School Staff/Student Holiday)

Other changes being proposed include a School Staff/Student Holiday on Jan. 2, a Staff Planning Day Jan. 3, and students returning to class on Jan. 4.

A meeting for these proposals is scheduled for Sept. 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the Whitney Administrative Complex.

Students will also be receiving free school lunches starting Friday, Sept. 22 through Friday, Sept. 29. This is provided as part of the FEMA response to the disaster declaration our state received due to Hurricane Irma. Students already receive free breakfast all year long.

