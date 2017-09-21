Hurricane Hunters on a mission; 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron

Inside the C-130 is where all the magic happens. The five-man crew all have a specific job but I keyed on - well - the flight meteorologist.

He told me with all his equipment, radar etc., his best instrument flying through hurricanes are his own eyes.

"All our weather officers are trained to be able to look at the ocean and pick up on wind speed and direction. So, I've got equipment on the plane that's collecting everything, and I can scroll back and look at that information, but it's the stuff I see looking out the window that I don't get to scroll back and look at. So I spend a lot of time looking out the window and confirming that equipment is working properly with what I'm seeing," said Major Christopher Dyke, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron.

