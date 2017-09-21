Hurricane Hunters on a mission; 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron

Inside the C-130 is where all the magic happens. The five-man crew all have a specific job but I keyed on - well - the flight meteorologist.More >>
The Savannah Chatham County Public School System has made a proposal to modify this year's school calendar to make up lost instructional time.More >>
Savannah-Chatham Metro Police say Chatham Parkway exit at Eastbound I-16 is closed due to a wreck.More >>
Metro police are investigating at the Edgewater Trace apartment complex on Abercorn Street near White Bluff. Police are only telling us they're serving a warrant. Our crew on the scene says Metro's SWAT team is out there.More >>
One year later, Kevin's Reid death remains unsolved. The Savannah business owner was shot to death while walking home with his wife.More >>
