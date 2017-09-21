Former Port Royal Cement Company catches fire; under investigati - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Former Port Royal Cement Company catches fire; under investigation

PORT ROYAL, SC (WTOC) -

Crews had to put out a small fire at the former Port Royal Cement Company building on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but we're told it was extinguished quickly and there was little damage.

