13th Colony Garden Party hosted by Historic Savannah Foundation

The annual 13th Colony Garden Party was held Thursday night.

WTOC was a proud sponsor of the Historic Savannah Foundation's event. We headed out to the Davenport House Museum Garden to meet with young professionals enjoying the weather and taking some time to network.

"The more members that we have, the more support that we can offer the larger Savannah Historic Foundation and we just hope that we will get people plugged in and involved in HSF and preservation efforts in Savannah," said Megan Manly, Chairperson, 13th Colony Committee.

For more information on the 13th Colony and the Historic Savannah Foundation, go here.

