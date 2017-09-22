Tropical Update: Maria impacting Turks and Caicos, southeastern Bahamas Friday

Major Hurricane Maria continues to pull away from the Greater Antilles; directly impacting the Turks and Caicos with dangerous winds, storm surge. Lesser impacts are occurring across the Bahamas.

Maria is forecast to take a north turn Friday. A northward motion will continue through the weekend as Maria makes its closest pass to Georgia, South Carolina later Sunday or Monday morning. This system will remain well offshore.

There is only a risk of indirect impacts locally; higher seas, rip current risks through the weekend. Locally, significant changes to our forecast remain unlikely in relation to Maria which will eventually turn out to sea by the middle of next week.

Folks further up the coast, particularly along the NC Outer Banks, need to remain alert to any track changes in the coming days.

Jose is now just a remnant area of low pressure and there are no other areas flagged for possible tropical development by the National Hurricane Center.

Our next area to watch may include the Caribbean and the southern Gulf of Mexico as we begin October.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.