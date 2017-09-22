SCCPSS hopes student police academy helps fight youth gang violence

With gang violence on the rise in Savannah, authorities are pushing back to get a hold of the city before it's too late.

This as Savannah-Chatham County School Public School System officials have canceled a rivalry game between Savannah High and Beach High due to one of the recent homicide victims in Savannah being a 10th grader at Beach.

Gang violence is something that's drawing concern across the nation, but especially here in Savannah. Children, even those under the age of 15, sometimes end up making the wrong connections.

The latest victim of what is believed to be gang violence is 16-year-old Jaheim Morris.

According to youth.gov, most young people join for fun, protection, enjoyment, respect, money or because a friend is a part of a gang.

SCCPSS officials recognize the pressure students face daily from their peers and hope they can get to them before the streets do.

For that reason, the school district offers a student police academy program.

“One of the goals of that camp is to identify students that we can bring in who might be good role models and mentors to other students. So, hopefully, what we can do is impress upon them to take that back to their schools to show other students what good role models should be,” said SCCPSS Police Department Capt. Ron Priest.

